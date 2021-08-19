Guitar Guy

I don't have an interesting story to tell about this guitar carrying guy. But it's the only shot I have for today. I did notice he had a face mask tied around his wrist. The city of Charlotte has issued a new face mask mandate effective yesterday at 5 pm...face coverings must be worn in any indoor public place, business, or establishment within the city of Charlotte, regardless of vaccination status. Covid cases are on the rise again in Charlotte. The city has seen about 600 new cases daily over the past week and hospitalizations are soaring. Of the new cases, 99% are people not fully vaccinated. About 56% of adults in the state of NC have had at least one shot, compared to a national average of 67%. The numbers speak for themselves.

Three Good Things:

1. Lunch with friends

2. School clothes shopping for the grandbuddies

3. The Pfizer Booster Study will be 'unbound' in a few weeks. Any of us who received a placebo will be given the opportunity to get the actual vaccine. And those of us who received an actual vaccine will know that we've been 'boosted'. All good.