Canceled...Again

Set up for the huge Yiasou Greek Festival began a week ago. Dozens of tents, multiple stages and booths, and lots of kid's rides were being placed around the campus of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in preparation for the September 9th opening day. There has been a great deal of anticipation for this year's incredibly popular festival as it was canceled in 2020. The Yiasou Greek Festival began as a small neighborhood festival in 1978. In the 43 years since, it has become one of Charlotte's largest cultural events. On Thursday I saw crews of workers taking rides down and thought, 'uh oh'. On Friday it was announced that out of an abundance of caution due to the rapidly rising Covid case numbers, the festival will be a food drive through event only this year. Today I walked over and saw that everything was down except for the sign. Another huge and disappointing hit to Holy Trinity's fundraising efforts.

Three Good Things:

1. The members of Holy Trinity, and local Greek owned restaurants, are amazingly generous to our Soup Kitchen.

2. At least this year there will be a drive through opportunity to purchase incredibly delicious Greek cuisine.

3. The FDA is expected to fully approve Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine on Monday.