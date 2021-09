Autumn Colors

I'm ready for my favorite season to arrive. A few more warm days in the forecast next week, then it looks like the temps start a countdown to Fall. I bought some alstroemeria and bupleurum at the farmers market for a little preview to fall color.

Three Good Things:

1. NFL season starts tonight

2. A low temp of 59°F/15°C tomorrow

3. Homemade stone grilled pizza on the menu for tonight's dinner