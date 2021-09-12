Saturday Soccer

It's getting real. After years of watching a lot of prancing and twirling like cute little unicorns, there now seems to be some serious determination on the soccer field...a noticeable transition to big girl soccer. I miss my little unicorn, but I love seeing Harper's grit, growth, and love of the game. ♥

Three Good Things:

1. Tom is coming out of retirement to do a six month consulting/overseeing of an energy retrofit project.

2. He needed this...he was getting a little antsy. ☺

3. Having options