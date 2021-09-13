Previous
The Prince Surveys His Kingdom by peggysirk
Photo 1982

The Prince Surveys His Kingdom

...and offers a Gatorade toast to the well being of his subjects below.
Three Good Things:
1. This boy ♥
2. A delicious lunch of chili, cole slaw, and cornbread at the soup kitchen today
3. My fantasy football team did surprisingly well in Week One
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Peggy Sirk

