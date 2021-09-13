Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1982
The Prince Surveys His Kingdom
...and offers a Gatorade toast to the well being of his subjects below.
Three Good Things:
1. This boy ♥
2. A delicious lunch of chili, cole slaw, and cornbread at the soup kitchen today
3. My fantasy football team did surprisingly well in Week One
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peggy Sirk
ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
1990
photos
21
followers
29
following
543% complete
View this month »
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
Photo Details
Views
21
Album
365
Taken
11th September 2021 7:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close