Previous
Next
Good Thoughts to Ukraine by peggysirk
Photo 2095

Good Thoughts to Ukraine

The plight of Ukraine is on the minds of many. The worldwide outrage and support are encouraging to see.
Three Good Things:
1. A clean house
2. A rainy day
3. A good book
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Peggy Sirk

ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
573% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise