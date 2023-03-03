In Praise of Willie

I adore this man. Willie began his connection with our soup kitchen ten years ago as a homeless guest in our dining room. Eight years ago he was offered a position as our only paid employee. Since then, Willie has become the backbone of our organization. He has never missed a single day of work and we would be lost without him. He knows how to fix anything, knows where everything is, keeps things organized, sanitized, and moving smoothly. He also has a wonderful sense of humor and some great stories to tell.

Three Good Things:

1. Good people

2. Willie now has a home with income from his DSK salary and Social Security. One of our volunteers helped him file the paperwork for SS - having worked for years for the county until he was injured on the job, lost his livelihood and home.

3. Thunderstorms