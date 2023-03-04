Sign up
Photo 2159
Morning Sunbeam
A sunny start to the day after a stormy day yesterday.
Three Good Things:
1. I signed up for the Unlimited Car Wash program at the local Autobell
2. My car won't look like a big pollinator
3. Splashes of sunlight
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
Peggy Sirk
ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project.
2167
photos
19
followers
26
following
591% complete
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
