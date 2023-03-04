Previous
Morning Sunbeam by peggysirk
Photo 2159

Morning Sunbeam

A sunny start to the day after a stormy day yesterday.
Three Good Things:
1. I signed up for the Unlimited Car Wash program at the local Autobell
2. My car won't look like a big pollinator
3. Splashes of sunlight
4th March 2023 4th Mar 23

Peggy Sirk

@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
591% complete

Photo Details

