Photo 2164
City Sunrise
A late post for yesterday. We got an early start on a mega deep clean of the soup kitchen, finished late, and all I wanted to do last night was take a shower and crawl in bed.
A Good Thing for yesterday is a sparkling clean industrial kitchen.
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
Peggy Sirk
ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
2172
photos
19
followers
26
following
592% complete
Views
6
Album
365
