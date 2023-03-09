Previous
City Sunrise by peggysirk
Photo 2164

City Sunrise

A late post for yesterday. We got an early start on a mega deep clean of the soup kitchen, finished late, and all I wanted to do last night was take a shower and crawl in bed.
A Good Thing for yesterday is a sparkling clean industrial kitchen.
Peggy Sirk

