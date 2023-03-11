Sign up
Photo 2166
It Finally Caught Me
I hate to get off track with my nearly perfect photo posting. I don’t think I’ve missed a day yet. But this might throw a kink in the works. We’ll see. 🤷♀️
Three Good Things:
1. Ginger ale with crushed ice
2. A few days of good reading time
3. Naps
Peggy Sirk
ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project. In the midst of pandemic and political turmoil...
2174
photos
19
followers
26
following
593% complete
View this month »
