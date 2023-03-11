Previous
It Finally Caught Me by peggysirk
Photo 2166

It Finally Caught Me

I hate to get off track with my nearly perfect photo posting. I don’t think I’ve missed a day yet. But this might throw a kink in the works. We’ll see. 🤷‍♀️
Three Good Things:
1. Ginger ale with crushed ice
2. A few days of good reading time
3. Naps
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Peggy Sirk

ace
@peggysirk
In this new year of 2021, I'm attempting once again to complete a year of 365 Project.
593% complete

