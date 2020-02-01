Previous
Coopers Hawk by pej
267 / 365

Coopers Hawk

This bad boy was hanging around again today. We were surprised to see him actually land on the deck railing as we were looking out the door. I didn't want to run to the den to get my camera for fear he'd fly away so I just used the iPhone and shot through the glass of the inner and outer doors so not the greatest photo. Once I got a couple of shots I shooed him away.

I've noticed clumps of song bird feathers on the patio in the past week or so. He's been picking off the little birds more often than I care to think. I wish there was a way to keep him from coming around. All hawks are federally protected so there isn't much one can do but holler at them.
1st February 2020 1st Feb 20

Paul

@pej
I live near Pittsburgh, Pa.
Photo Details

