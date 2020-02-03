Sign up
Good Morning Starshine!
What a treat to see the sun 🌞 this morning while having my coffee. I would normally close the blinds to shade me but we have not seen much of the sun this past month. I am just going to enjoy the sunlight! And so is my shadow!
3rd February 2020
Paul
@pej
