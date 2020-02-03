Previous
Good Morning Starshine! by pej
268 / 365

Good Morning Starshine!

What a treat to see the sun 🌞 this morning while having my coffee. I would normally close the blinds to shade me but we have not seen much of the sun this past month. I am just going to enjoy the sunlight! And so is my shadow!
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Paul

@pej
I live near Pittsburgh, Pa.
Photo Details

