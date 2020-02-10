Sign up
Pretty Girl
She's keeping a sharp eye out for that hawk while sitting in the Maple tree. The birds like to perch here first before coming down to the deck for a snack.
10th February 2020
10th Feb 20
Paul
ace
@pej
I live near Pittsburgh, Pa. I took up photography as a hobby when I retired at the urging of my kids.
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
This 'n That
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
7th February 2020 8:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
