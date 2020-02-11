Previous
Next
Mall Mouse by pej
271 / 365

Mall Mouse

We were surprised to see this little critter in the middle of the Robinson mall on our morning walk. It was snacking on something there on the rug and did not seem to be frightened of us and others staring at him.
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

Paul

ace
@pej
I live near Pittsburgh, Pa. I took up photography as a hobby when I retired at the urging of my kids. I probably...
74% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise