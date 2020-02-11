Sign up
Mall Mouse
We were surprised to see this little critter in the middle of the Robinson mall on our morning walk. It was snacking on something there on the rug and did not seem to be frightened of us and others staring at him.
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
