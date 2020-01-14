Classmates

The four of got together for lunch on Tuesday at the Penn Avenue Pub in Monaca, Pa. my old hometown. We graduated from Monaca High School class of 1963. We’ve been trying to get more classmates to join us for our monthly lunches but not having much success.



This location was once the site of another pub where I wasted many a night in my youth after the Navy and Tech School. It has been completely renovated and is now quite a respectable place. Food is great as well. It was a nice lunch with my classmates.