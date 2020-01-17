Birdbath_Feeder

The hawk has made our songbirds quite skittish. They are not apt to come to the railing often anymore for fear of getting picked off. When they are on the deck there is not much shelter close by for them to duck into when the hawk is about. Since the water was frozen over in one of the birdbaths near the Forsythia I thought I'd put some sunflower seed on the ice for them. The cardinals were a little leery at first but one brave soul came down to feed. He's just a few flaps of the wings away from shelter in the Forsythia.