Wife's Flowers

My wife caught a cold last week. It wasn't a bad one but she was feeling rather low none the less. I had to do the shopping by myself. That is always a risky thing. However, I managed to stick to the shopping list except for these flowers. I thought the wife might enjoy them as she dealt with the sneezing and coughing. She is much better this week. Made it to church yesterday and to the mall this morning.