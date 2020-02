Pampas Grass

Lots of retouching to get this to come out somewhat like I intended. I guess I am a long way from knowing how to set up the camera properly to get the results I want instead of relying on Lightroom to make it work. But enough moaning about my level of competence.



Yesterday's sunshine on what is left of the pampas grass tempted me to see what I could come up with for the flash of red B&W.