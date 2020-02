Inside Heinz Chapel

Rather than going out in the cold and snow I dug into the archives for some photos of architecture that I've taken in the past. If we get some decent weather this week I'll try going out to grab a "fresh" photo.



Anyway, this is from last January. Our daughter got married at Heinz Chapel. The Chapel is available to all University of Pittsburgh grads. It's also a bit of an ouch in the wallet.