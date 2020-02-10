Church of the Cross

In contrast to yesterday's photo of the majestic beauty of Heinz Chapel is today's photo of the Church of the Cross in Bluffton South Carolina.



The church was built in 1857 and was the only building spared when northern troops occupied the city during the civil war in 1863. The rest of the town of Bluffton was burned to the ground.



It is an Anglican church. We visited the church while on vacation in Hilton Head in 2014. We were surprised to learn upon our visit that one of our local youth pastors was recently the assistant rector here.