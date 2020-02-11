Coraopolis Train Station

If buildings could talk I'm sure our old train station could tell many very interesting stories. It was built in the 1890's by the Pennsylvania and Lake Erie Railroad. I'm not exactly sure when it was last used as a train station. When it closed as a station it was used by an auto repair center for a short time then closed for good subsequently falling into a slow decay. Recently a group of people purchased the station and is renovating it. It will take many years to completely renew and will be very expensive. Currently the building has been made structurally sound but so much more needs to be done.



The station will be repurposed as a restaurant and an event center when completed.