St Philips by pej
Photo 1620

St Philips

Inside St. Philip's Anglican Church in Charleston South Carolina. The domed ceiling caught my attention when we visited there last year.

This is another old church that was around during the Civil war. On the walls of the church in various places are plaques commemorating the soldiers who gave their lives for the Confederacy.
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Paul

@pej
Photo Details

