Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1620
St Philips
Inside St. Philip's Anglican Church in Charleston South Carolina. The domed ceiling caught my attention when we visited there last year.
This is another old church that was around during the Civil war. On the walls of the church in various places are plaques commemorating the soldiers who gave their lives for the Confederacy.
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul
ace
@pej
I live near Pittsburgh, Pa. I took up photography as a hobby when I retired at the urging of my kids. I probably...
1967
photos
40
followers
50
following
443% complete
View this month »
1613
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
Latest from all albums
1615
1616
1617
270
1618
271
1619
1620
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
26th March 2019 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close