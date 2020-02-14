Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1622
St Mary's Door
Happy Valentine's Day everyone.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
Paul
ace
@pej
I live near Pittsburgh, Pa. I took up photography as a hobby when I retired at the urging of my kids. I probably...
1969
photos
40
followers
50
following
444% complete
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
1622
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
1st March 2013 10:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Super flash of red image. Happy Valentine’s Day to you too.
February 14th, 2020
