Feeding the Birds

Continuing with the week's theme of a peek into our daily lives. We put out seed for the birds every morning. We have two hanging feeders but the Cardinals and Jays prefer to eat off the railing. The Dark Eyed Juncos ( snowbirds ) also prefer to eat off the rail and the deck floor even though they are small enough to grab seed from the feeders.



So this is me putting out some sunflower seed for the birds. I will have to shoo the squirrel away several times after doing this. This is a daily routine.