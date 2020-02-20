Previous
At the Gym by pej
Photo 1628

At the Gym

This is something I at least TRY to do everyday. I’m not always successful. I do keep fit with walking and strength training. I’m not ever going to be a muscle man but this keeps me going. The photo is a bit messy, I know, but it’s the gym.
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Paul

Photo Details

Janet B. ace
I love the contrast in this image...so great in black and white, and good for you working to keep fit!
February 20th, 2020  
