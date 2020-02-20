Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1628
At the Gym
This is something I at least TRY to do everyday. I’m not always successful. I do keep fit with walking and strength training. I’m not ever going to be a muscle man but this keeps me going. The photo is a bit messy, I know, but it’s the gym.
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
Paul
ace
@pej
I live near Pittsburgh, Pa. I took up photography as a hobby when I retired at the urging of my kids. I probably...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
19th February 2020 11:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
Janet B.
ace
I love the contrast in this image...so great in black and white, and good for you working to keep fit!
February 20th, 2020
