Last Peek

Ending up the week of peeks into our lives with a photo of my wife preparing dinner. She ordered some meals from a company called "Hello Fresh". They send you all the ingredients for a meal then you follow their instructions preparation. The meals are quite good. However, we've put on a few pounds since having them so we decided to discontinue getting them. It's back to being careful of what we eat. Lent is coming up so we will be cutting back on what we consume anyway.