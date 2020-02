My G-16

On the "dark side" again today. This is my little Canon G-16. It's a little too bulky to be a pocket camera but small enough to keep in the car or even just hand carry when going for a walk or watching the grandson's baseball game. It's a versatile little camera which gives much more shooting options than an iPhone. No knock on the iPhone though. The best camera is always the one you have on you at the time.