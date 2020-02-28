Sign up
Photo 1636
HK Squirrel
Leaving the "dark side" today. A dusting of snow yesterday and a hungry squirrel was a great opportunity for a high key shot.
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
0
0
Paul
ace
@pej
I live near Pittsburgh, Pa. I took up photography as a hobby when I retired at the urging of my kids.
1984
photos
43
followers
53
following
448% complete
1629
1630
1631
1632
1633
1634
1635
1636
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
27th February 2020 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-blackwhite
,
for2020
