HK Squirrel by pej
Photo 1636

HK Squirrel

Leaving the "dark side" today. A dusting of snow yesterday and a hungry squirrel was a great opportunity for a high key shot.
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Paul

@pej
I live near Pittsburgh, Pa. I took up photography as a hobby when I retired at the urging of my kids. I probably...
