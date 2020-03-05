Previous
Next
Station Entrance by pej
Photo 1640

Station Entrance

A filler for the 5th of March 2020. I took this back in 2014. This is the entrance to the train station in Aliquippa Pa. The station has been closed for some time but is still in good condition.
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Paul

ace
@pej
I live near Pittsburgh, Pa. I took up photography as a hobby when I retired at the urging of my kids. I probably...
450% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise