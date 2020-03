Time to Nest

Mother Nature has come up with a photo op that will be ongoing for awhile. The doves are nesting in our flowering crab apple tree. They are directly across from my den window so I will be able to record their progress.



This photo is a bit of an accident. I wasn't paying attention to the camera settings in my haste to grab a quick shot. But, I kinda like the way it turned out with a slight bit of editing.