Big Bird

Three turkey hens decided to come up on the deck this morning to see if they could find anything to eat. One of them came right up to the door looking in as if to say "well, are you going to feed us or not"? I had to shoo them off the deck because their droppings are big and messy. I don't mind them feeding in the yard or driveway however. I threw some seed down to the driveway for them.