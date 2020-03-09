Previous
Mrs Dove by pej
Photo 1644

Mrs Dove

The dove nest seems to be mostly complete. Mr. Dove continues to bring an occasional piece of grass or twig for Mrs. Dove. She will fuss with it for a bit then just settle as seen in this photo.

I took this using the flash from the Speed Light attached to the camera. Outdoor photos turn out so much better most of the time when using the flash. I knew that. I just need to remember it.
9th March 2020 9th Mar 20

Paul

