Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1644
Mrs Dove
The dove nest seems to be mostly complete. Mr. Dove continues to bring an occasional piece of grass or twig for Mrs. Dove. She will fuss with it for a bit then just settle as seen in this photo.
I took this using the flash from the Speed Light attached to the camera. Outdoor photos turn out so much better most of the time when using the flash. I knew that. I just need to remember it.
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul
ace
@pej
I live near Pittsburgh, Pa. I took up photography as a hobby when I retired at the urging of my kids. I probably...
1992
photos
43
followers
53
following
450% complete
View this month »
1637
1638
1639
1640
1641
1642
1643
1644
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
8th March 2020 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close