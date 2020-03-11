Sign up
Keeping the Eggs Warm
Seen from a different angle today. She's facing away from the house so I had to go out into the yard to grab a photo of her. A chilly and damp day but she is doing her job with sitting on the nest keeping the eggs warm.
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
Paul
ace
@pej
I live near Pittsburgh, Pa. I took up photography as a hobby when I retired at the urging of my kids.
1994
photos
43
followers
53
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
11th March 2020 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
