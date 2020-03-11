Previous
Photo 1646

Keeping the Eggs Warm

Seen from a different angle today. She's facing away from the house so I had to go out into the yard to grab a photo of her. A chilly and damp day but she is doing her job with sitting on the nest keeping the eggs warm.
11th March 2020 11th Mar 20

Paul

Photo Details

