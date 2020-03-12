Previous
Crocus by pej
Photo 1647

Crocus

A break from Mama Dove today. It's a warmish, partly sunny day today. The crocus by our mailbox have popped open to enjoy the sunshine. Couldn't resist taking a picture.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Paul

@pej
I live near Pittsburgh, Pa. I took up photography as a hobby when I retired at the urging of my kids. I probably...
Casablanca ace
Beautiful ones! Lovely colours, looks like naturally selective.
March 12th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A nice welcome , bright and cheerful !
March 12th, 2020  
