Photo 1647
Crocus
A break from Mama Dove today. It's a warmish, partly sunny day today. The crocus by our mailbox have popped open to enjoy the sunshine. Couldn't resist taking a picture.
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
Paul
ace
@pej
I live near Pittsburgh, Pa. I took up photography as a hobby when I retired at the urging of my kids. I probably...
1995
photos
43
followers
53
following
451% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
12th March 2020 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful ones! Lovely colours, looks like naturally selective.
March 12th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A nice welcome , bright and cheerful !
March 12th, 2020
