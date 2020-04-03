Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1649
Early Bird
The early bird gets the sunflower seed. Reminder to self: self, fill the feeder this morning.
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paul
ace
@pej
I live near Pittsburgh, Pa. I took up photography as a hobby when I retired at the urging of my kids. I probably...
1997
photos
43
followers
53
following
451% complete
View this month »
1642
1643
1644
1645
1646
1647
1648
1649
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
3rd April 2020 6:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close