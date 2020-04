Steeper Than it Looks

Our neighborhood is somewhat hilly. This particular hill is much steeper than it appears in the photo. It is also three miles into my walk so if I'm not having a good day walking, as I was yesterday, I have to drag myself up the hill. I did recover quickly though and made the two mile walk back home without any trouble. Because of the layout of our subdivision it is a longer walk to this point than it is to return home, obviously by another route.