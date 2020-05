Indoor Garden

A quick photo of where my wife keeps most of her plants. Some of these will find their way to the garden when the weather is warmer. The peace plant stays inside of course. Right now they are enjoying the brilliant sunshine we are having this morning.



The sowing machine is older than I am. It was my grandmothers. I can remember many times as a child staying at grandma's house playing with the pedal to make the wheel spin. Some of my grandmother's sowing things are still in the drawers.