Maple Seeds

There are a lot of Maple trees in our area. Every Spring about this time they produce millions of these little helicopter seeds. It’s why most of us have guards on the house gutters. If you do t have them these things will clog up the downspouts and you will have little Maple trees growing in you gutters by September.



By the way, the seeds are fun to toss off of a high spot and watch them spin to the ground like a tiny helicopter.