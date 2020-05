Wind

I purposely blurred this in attempt to depict the winds we have been having here in Western Pennsylvania for the last several days. Yesterday was very windy with gusts up to around 30 mph. I'm growing a little weary of it. However, the winds are not as bad as all the rain just a little west of us. Ohio and Michigan have had torrential rain for several days. Fortunate for us all that rain slipped to our south. Yet, I can't wait for the winds to calm down!