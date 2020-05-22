Previous
First Blossom by pej2
17 / 365

First Blossom

This is the first blossom to open up on our Rhododendrons. It's a shame it had to open up on a very rainy day but I guess it couldn't wait any longer.

On another positive note, the wind here has stopped. The rain today is welcomed because the garden needs it where we've planted.
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

Paul

@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
Photo Details

