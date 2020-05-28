Previous
Rainy Rhododendron Again by pej2
Rainy Rhododendron Again

The Rhododendrons were a little wilted for the last couple of days due to the heat. Now we have the remnants of tropical storm Bertha giving them and all the other flowers a good drink today.
Paul

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture and beautiful colors.
May 28th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture with all those droplets.
May 28th, 2020  
