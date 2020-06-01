Sign up
Just a Little More
The Peonies are getting there but not just quite yet. I've noticed others in the neighborhood have popped out completely. Ours must be a little on the lazy side.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Paul
ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
59
photos
13
followers
26
following
7% complete
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
19
23
24
20
25
21
26
27
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G16
Taken
1st June 2020 5:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is opening up so nicely and yours looks like a similar color to my peony bush. I think we're on the same wavelength today. LOL
This is a beautiful shot.
June 2nd, 2020
This is a beautiful shot.