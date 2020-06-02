Previous
And Now For Something Completely Different by pej2
And Now For Something Completely Different

Drat, I missed June 2nd. I blame such mishaps on old age. So this is a filler for the 2nd day of June. I meant to have a Peony photo but......

Anyway, this is Pilot Mountain a spectacular sight in North Carolina. It can be seen from at least 50 miles away when you are coming down out of the mountains of Virginia into North Carolina. This is a sight we always look forward to seeing when we are on our way to the shore in NC. We stopped to visit 7 years ago and were not disappointed by the views. Sadly, we will not be seeing this sight this year.

One can climb the cliff to the top of the mountain if one is young, strong, and a skilled climber. I simply enjoy the sight.
