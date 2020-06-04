Previous
Vase Full of Peonies by pej2
30 / 365

Vase Full of Peonies

Many of the Peonies are now gracing our living room. The sun came out briefly after our storm this afternoon to help me with the lighting on this.

I promise no more Peony photos after this.
Paul

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Beautiful lighting - they look so pretty in that glass vase.
June 5th, 2020  
