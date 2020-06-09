Previous
Waspy Thingy by pej2
35 / 365

Waspy Thingy

These little waspy things were all over the Hawthorn tree along with the honey bees and other creatures to help pollinate while they gather food.
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Paul

