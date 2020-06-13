Previous
Evening Rose by pej2
Evening Rose

Playing with a macro lens, the evening sun, and the rose bush at our lamppost to see what I could come up with. I think I got a pretty good likeness of the rose by underexposing a lot. Red is such a difficult color to capture properly.
13th June 2020

Paul

