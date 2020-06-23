Sign up
Snake in the Wood
I stumbled upon this creature as I was walking through the woods behind our home this morning. It is a harmless black snake. It didn’t scurry off when I got near so out came the iPhone camera.
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
Paul
ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
Diana
ace
wonderful textures!
June 23rd, 2020
