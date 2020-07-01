Previous
Pink Cone Flower by pej2
57 / 365

Pink Cone Flower

Taken in the morning sunshine. This is the only one that has come up so far.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Paul

@pej2
Photo Details

