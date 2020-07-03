Sign up
Watering the Flowers
It is going to be a hot day today. The temperature will be in the mid 90’s this afternoon. The better half likes to get the watering done before the heat gets too terrible.
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
Paul
ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch.
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it ...
July 3rd, 2020
