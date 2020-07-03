Previous
Next
Watering the Flowers by pej2
59 / 365

Watering the Flowers

It is going to be a hot day today. The temperature will be in the mid 90’s this afternoon. The better half likes to get the watering done before the heat gets too terrible.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Paul

ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Love it ...
July 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise