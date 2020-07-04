Sign up
Fireworks
The Township moved the fireworks display from the park to the Robert Morris University campus this year which allowed us to see them. We had a great view from where we live. The full moon was shining brightly as well
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
Paul
ace
@pej2
May 6th, 2020 I took a small vacation from 365 but now I am starting all over again from scratch. I haven't done much...
